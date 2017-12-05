P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ALDREES announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 04 Dec 2017
Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co. announced results of General meeting held on December 3, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 22, 2017 till December 21, 2020:
Hamad Bin Muhammad Al Derees 
Eng. Abdul Mohsen Bin Muhammad Al Derees
Hussein Bin Abdul Rahman Al Athal
Ahmad Bin Abdullah Al Oqeil
Eid Bin Faleh Al Shameri
Eng. Abdul Ellah Bin Saad Al Darees
Adel Bin Fares Al Oteibi
Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co. ALDREES    05 Dec 2017      26.69     0.00
