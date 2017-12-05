ALDREES announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 04 Dec 2017 Aldrees Petroleum & Transport Services Co. announced results of General meeting held on December 3, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing December 22, 2017 till December 21, 2020:

Hamad Bin Muhammad Al Derees

Eng. Abdul Mohsen Bin Muhammad Al Derees

Hussein Bin Abdul Rahman Al Athal

Ahmad Bin Abdullah Al Oqeil

Eid Bin Faleh Al Shameri

Eng. Abdul Ellah Bin Saad Al Darees

Adel Bin Fares Al Oteibi