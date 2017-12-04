P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
ALBABTAIN distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 29 Nov 2017
Al-Babtain Power & Telecommunication Co distributes SAR 0.500 cash dividends per share for Third Quarter of 2017. Distribution date shall be announced later.
More News of ALBABTAIN
ALBABTAIN distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI) - 29 Nov 2017
ALBABTAIN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 04 Jun 2017
ALBABTAIN distributes dividends for Forth Quarter of 2016 (TASI) - 07 Mar 2017
ALBABTAIN distributes dividends for the Nine Months 2016 (TASI) - 21 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ALBABTAIN (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
ALBABTAIN holds its AGM on March 30, 2016 (TASI) - 03 Mar 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ALBABTAIN (TASI) - 01 Feb 2016
ALBABTAIN commences dividend distribution effective November 30, 2015 (TASI) - 17 Nov 2015
ALBABTAIN distributes dividends of 9 months in 2015 (TASI) - 29 Oct 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for ALBABTAIN (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
