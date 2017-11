AlkhaleejTrng announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Nov 2017 Alkhaleej Training and Education Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on November 22, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing February 12, 2018 till February 11, 2021:

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Hammad Nasser Al Belehed

Mr. Ahmad Bin Ali Ahmad Al Shedwi

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Rashed Abdul Rahman Al Rashed

Mr. Ahmad Bin Muhammad Salem Al Serri

Eng. Abdul Mohsen Bin Abdul Aziz Ibrahim Al Yehia

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Saad Al Raqtan

Dr. Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Abdullah Al Queiz

Eng. Al Waleed Bin Abdul Razeg Saleh Al Dereean