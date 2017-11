SHAKER holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 20, 2017 (TASI) Date: 23 Nov 2017 Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 20, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss amending Clause (3) of the Company Statute pertaining to purposes of the Company as well as Clause (22) pertaining to authorities of Chairman, Deputy Chairman and Managing Director.