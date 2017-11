SPIMACO appoints a Board Member (TASI) Date: 08 Nov 2017 Board of Directors of Saudi Pharmaceutical Indust. & Med. Appliances Corp. approved, in meeting held on November 8, 2017, the appointment of Dr. Waleed Bin Muhammad Al Shaqhaa as Board Member to replace resigned Member Mr. Amin Bin Muhammad Shaker effective November 9, 2017 till end of current round on April 2, 2019.