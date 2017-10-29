P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SVCP appoints Chairman and Deputy (TASI)
Date: 29 Oct 2017
Board of Directors of Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. appointed, in meeting held on October 26, 2017, Prince Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Aal Saoud as Chairman and Dr. Saad Bin Saoud Al Sayyari as Deputy Chairman and Managing Director.
More » Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. SVCP    29 Oct 2017      46.43     0.46
Advertisement
More News of SVCP
SVCP appoints Chairman and Deputy (TASI) - 29 Oct 2017
SVCP announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
SVCP distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
SVCP announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 10 Apr 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for SVCP (TASI) - 02 Aug 2016
SVCP distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 15 Jun 2016
SVCP announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 07 Apr 2016
SVCP holds its EGM on April 6, 2016 (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
SVCP distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SVCP (TASI) - 21 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center