MAADEN announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Oct 2017 Saudi Arabian Mining Company announced results of General meeting held on October 22, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing October 25, 2017:

Eng. Khaled Bin Abdul Aziz Al Faleh - Representative of Public Investment Fund

Mr. Soliman Bin Abdul Rahman Al Queiz - Representative of General Social Insurance Authority

Eng. Abdullah Bin Ibrahim Al Saadan - Representative of Public Investment Fund

Dr. Clause Cleveland - Representative of Public Investment Fund

Mr. Richard Aulbrine - Representative of Public Investment Fund

Eng. Khaled Bin Saleh Al Medefar

Eng. Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Eissa

Mrs. Lubna Bin Soliman Al Alian

Eng. Azzam Bin Yasser Shalabi