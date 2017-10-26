ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Oct 2017 Al Rajhi Bank announced results of General meeting held on October 22, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing November 14, 2017 till November 13, 2020:

Mr. Abdullah Bin Soliman Al Rajhi - Non executive Member

Mr. Badr Bin Muhammad Al Rajhi - Non executive Member (representative of Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi and Sons Investment Co. )

Mr. Hamza Bin Othman Khushaim - Non executive Member (representative of General Social Insurance Authority)

Eng. Salah Bin Ali Aba El Khail - Non executive Member

Mr. Amin Bin Fahd Al Shaddi - Non executive Member

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Khaled Al Ghefeily - Non executive Member

Mr. Khaled Bin Abdul Rahman Al Queiz - Non executive Member

Mr. Alaa Bin Shukaib Al Jabri - Independent Member

Mr. Abdul Latif Bin Ali Al Seif - Independent Member (Representative of General Retirement Authority)

Dr. Ibrahim Bin Fahd Al Ghafeili - Independent Member

Mr. Raed Bin Abdullah Al Tamimi - Independent Member

