Company News
ALRAJHI announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 23 Oct 2017
Al Rajhi Bank announced results of General meeting held on October 22, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing November 14, 2017 till November 13, 2020:
Mr. Abdullah Bin Soliman Al Rajhi - Non executive Member
Mr. Badr Bin Muhammad Al Rajhi - Non executive Member (representative of Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Rajhi and Sons Investment Co. )
Mr. Hamza Bin Othman Khushaim - Non executive Member (representative of General Social Insurance Authority)
Eng. Salah Bin Ali Aba El Khail - Non executive Member
Mr. Amin Bin Fahd Al Shaddi - Non executive Member
Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Khaled Al Ghefeily - Non executive Member
Mr. Khaled Bin Abdul Rahman Al Queiz - Non executive Member
Mr. Alaa Bin Shukaib Al Jabri - Independent Member
Mr. Abdul Latif Bin Ali Al Seif - Independent Member (Representative of General Retirement Authority)
Dr. Ibrahim Bin Fahd Al Ghafeili - Independent Member
Mr. Raed Bin Abdullah Al Tamimi - Independent Member
More » Al Rajhi Bank ALRAJHI
