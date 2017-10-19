P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SFICO announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 19 Oct 2017
Saudi Fisheries Co. announced results of General meeting held on October 18, 2017. Shareholders elected Board of Directors for next 3-year round commencing October 25, 2017 till October 24, 2020 as follows:
Mr. Ahmad Bin Soliman Al Mezeini
Mr. Tamer Bin Muhammad Al Maheed 
Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Hamad Al Oweid
Mr. Haytham Bin Muhammad Al Qusseiby
Mr. Sultan Bin Abdul Malek Aal Al Sheikh
Mr. Tareq Bin Abdullah Al Rameem
Mr. Abdullah Bin hamad Aal Mahthel
Mr. Nasser Bin Sharaf Al Sherief
Mr. Mazen Bin Abdul Sattar Al Alami
More » Saudi Fisheries Co. SFICO    19 Oct 2017      29.40     -0.30
More News of SFICO
SFICO holds a General meeting on October 18, 2017 (TASI) - 18 Sep 2017
SFICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Jun 2017
SFICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Apr 2017
SFICO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) - 21 Mar 2017
Resignation of SFICO's CEO and appointing his replacement (TASI) - 04 Jan 2016
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for SFICO (TASI) - 18 Nov 2014
SFICO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 22 Sep 2014
SFICO holds its AGM on September 21, 2014 (TASI) - 27 Aug 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for SFICO (TASI) - 29 Apr 2014
