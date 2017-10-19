SFICO announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 19 Oct 2017 Saudi Fisheries Co. announced results of General meeting held on October 18, 2017. Shareholders elected Board of Directors for next 3-year round commencing October 25, 2017 till October 24, 2020 as follows:

Mr. Ahmad Bin Soliman Al Mezeini

Mr. Tamer Bin Muhammad Al Maheed

Mr. Abdul Aziz Bin Hamad Al Oweid

Mr. Haytham Bin Muhammad Al Qusseiby

Mr. Sultan Bin Abdul Malek Aal Al Sheikh

Mr. Tareq Bin Abdullah Al Rameem

Mr. Abdullah Bin hamad Aal Mahthel

Mr. Nasser Bin Sharaf Al Sherief

Mr. Mazen Bin Abdul Sattar Al Alami