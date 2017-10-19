P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Jouf Cement appoints a General Manager (TASI)
Date: 18 Oct 2017
Al Jouf Cement Company appointed Eng. Jamal Bin Salem Aal Amer as General Manager effective October 17, 2017.
19 Oct 2017      7.15     -0.01
More News of Jouf Cement
Jouf Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 18 Jul 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Jouf Cement's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
Jouf Cement obtains a SAR 350 Mill fund (TASI) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
Jouf Cement announces clarification with regard to alternative energy project (TASI) - 01 Oct 2015
Jouf Cement sign a SAR 32.6 Mill agreement (TASI) - 09 Sep 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 12 May 2015
» More News
