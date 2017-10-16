P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

QACCO distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 16 Oct 2017
The Qassim Cement Co. distributes SAR 0.6 cash dividends per share for Third Quarter of 2017. Distribution is scheduled on November 5, 2017.
More » The Qassim Cement Co. QACCO    16 Oct 2017      40.63     -0.12
