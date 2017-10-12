P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

UACC secures SAR 50 Mill facilities (TASI)
Date: 12 Oct 2017
Umm Al-Qura Cement Company signed, on October 11, 2017, a SAR 50 Mill credit facility agreement with Riyadh Bank. Agreement is in conformity with Islamic Sharia and aims at financing working capital of the company.
More » Umm Al-Qura Cement Company UACC    12 Oct 2017      15.81     0.06
