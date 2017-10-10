P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SIIG distributes dividends for financial year 2017 (TASI)
Date: 09 Oct 2017
Saudi Industrial Investment Group distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 over registered shareholders as of end of second trading day following maturity on December 31, 2017.
More » Saudi Industrial Investment Group SIIG    10 Oct 2017      21.50     -0.01
