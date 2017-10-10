P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SABIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 09 Oct 2017
Saudi Basic Industries Corp announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 8, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Government representatives as Board Members for current round which commenced April 11, 2016 and ends April 10, 2019:
Dr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Bin Mansour Al Jarboue - Chairman - Non Executive Member
Mr. Youssef Bin Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Banian - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Executive Member
Dr. Fahd Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Latif Al Mubarak - Non Executive Member
Mr. Calm Maclin - Non Executive Member
Eng. Roberto Vialdoni - Non Executive Member
More » Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC    10 Oct 2017      100.80     0.11
Advertisement
More News of SABIC
SABIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 09 Oct 2017
SABIC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 21 Jun 2017
SABIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 12 Apr 2017
SABIC holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 11, 2017 (TASI) - 16 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SABIC (TASI) - 19 Oct 2016
SABIC's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
SABIC distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 27 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for SABIC (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
SABIC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 12 Apr 2016
SABIC holds a General meeting on April 11, 2016 (TASI) - 13 Mar 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center