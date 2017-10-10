SABIC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 09 Oct 2017 Saudi Basic Industries Corp announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 8, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Government representatives as Board Members for current round which commenced April 11, 2016 and ends April 10, 2019:

Dr. Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Bin Mansour Al Jarboue - Chairman - Non Executive Member

Mr. Youssef Bin Abdullah Bin Muhammad Al Banian - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer - Executive Member

Dr. Fahd Bin Abdullah Bin Abdul Latif Al Mubarak - Non Executive Member

Mr. Calm Maclin - Non Executive Member

Eng. Roberto Vialdoni - Non Executive Member

