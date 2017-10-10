P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMARAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 09 Oct 2017
Almarai Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 8, 2017. Shareholders approved to raise capital by 25% from SAR 8 Billion to SAR 10 Billion through granting 1 bonus share for each 4 shares. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.
More News of ALMARAI
ALMARAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 09 Oct 2017
ALMARAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 27 Mar 2017
ALMARAI's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 17 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ALMARAI (TASI) - 10 Apr 2016
ALMARAI's EGM resolutions (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
ALMARAI holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 3, 2016 (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
ALMARAI's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 17 Jan 2016
ALMARAI acquires land plot in the USA at SAR 119.3 Mill (TASI) - 10 Jan 2016
ALMARAI opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (TASI) - 16 Dec 2015
ALMARAI distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 14 Dec 2015
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
