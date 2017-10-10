ALMARAI announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 09 Oct 2017 Almarai Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 8, 2017. Shareholders approved to raise capital by 25% from SAR 8 Billion to SAR 10 Billion through granting 1 bonus share for each 4 shares. Clause (7) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.