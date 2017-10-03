P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Bawan announces resignation of CEO and appointment of MD (TASI)
Date: 03 Oct 2017
Bawan Company accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Mr. Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Medeimegh effective October 12, 2017 for personal reasons. Mr. Fawzan Muhammad Ahmad Al Fawzan was appointed as Managing Director to perform duties of Chief Executive Officer effective October 12, 2017.
