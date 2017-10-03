P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SAIC announces resignation of CEO (TASI)
Date: 02 Oct 2017
Saudi Advanced Industries Co. accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Eng. Saad Bin Amash Al Shemari effective October 31, 2017 for personal reasons.
Saudi Advanced Industries Co. SAIC    03 Oct 2017      13.01     0.00
