MALATH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 01 Oct 2017 Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 28, 2017. Shareholders approved to raise capital by 316.7% from SAR 120 Mill to SAR 500 Mill through rights offering worth SAR 380. Increase shall be effected at the rate of 3.167 shares for each 1 share at SAR 10 per share. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.