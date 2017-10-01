P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MALATH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 01 Oct 2017
Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 28, 2017. Shareholders approved to raise capital by 316.7% from SAR 120 Mill to SAR 500 Mill through rights offering worth SAR 380. Increase shall be effected at the rate of 3.167 shares for each 1 share at SAR 10 per share. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Malath Cooperative Insurance and Reinsurance Company MALATH    01 Oct 2017      13.58     1.23
Advertisement
More News of MALATH
MALATH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 01 Oct 2017
MALATH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 28, 2017 (TASI) - 14 Sep 2017
MALATH opens candidacy door for its BOD membership (TASI) - 09 Dec 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for MALATH (TASI) - 18 Nov 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for MALATH (TASI) - 17 Apr 2014
MALATH accepts resignation of its BOD member (TASI) - 28 Nov 2013
Results for the First Half 2013 for MALATH (TASI) - 30 Jul 2013
MALATH appoints a CEO (TASI) - 18 May 2013
MALATH announces resignation of CEO (TASI) - 05 May 2013
Results of the 3 Months 2013 for MALATH (TASI) - 20 Apr 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center