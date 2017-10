MEDGULF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 Sep 2017 The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 22, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 60% from SAR 1 Billion to SAR 400 Mill at 6 shares for each 100 share. Capital reduction aims at restructuring capital in accordance with the new Corporate Law. Clause (8) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly.