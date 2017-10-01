P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SVCP announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 25 Sep 2017
Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. announced results of General meeting held on September 24, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:
Amir Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Aal Saoud
Dr. Saad Saoud Al Sayyari
Mr. Abdul Mohsen Abdul Latif Al Eissa
Mr. Abdullah Soliman Al Dhabaan
Dr. Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Hameed
Dr. Muaayad Eissa Al Qartass
Dr. Ali Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Khalaf
More » Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. SVCP    01 Oct 2017      49.19     -1.36
Advertisement
More News of SVCP
SVCP announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
SVCP distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
SVCP announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 10 Apr 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for SVCP (TASI) - 02 Aug 2016
SVCP distributes the dividends of 2nd quarter 2016 (TASI) - 15 Jun 2016
SVCP announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 07 Apr 2016
SVCP holds its EGM on April 6, 2016 (TASI) - 28 Feb 2016
SVCP distributes the dividends of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Feb 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SVCP (TASI) - 21 Jan 2016
SVCP commences dividend distribution effective January 21, 2016 (TASI) - 15 Dec 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center