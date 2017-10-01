SVCP announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 Sep 2017 Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. announced results of General meeting held on September 24, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Amir Faisal Bin Abdul Aziz Bin Faisal Aal Saoud

Dr. Saad Saoud Al Sayyari

Mr. Abdul Mohsen Abdul Latif Al Eissa

Mr. Abdullah Soliman Al Dhabaan

Dr. Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Al Hameed

Dr. Muaayad Eissa Al Qartass

Dr. Ali Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Khalaf