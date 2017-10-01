ACC distributes exceptional dividends using Retained Earnings of 2017 (TASI)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
Arabic عربي
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
Monthly Chart Patterns
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Historical Price Quotes
Historical Price Quotation Report
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Major Shareholders
Changes Last Month
Search Archives for changes
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
ACC distributes exceptional dividends using Retained Earnings of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 25 Sep 2017
Arabian Cement Co distributes SAR 2 exceptional cash dividends per share - using balance of earnings retained during 2017 - over registered shareholders as of end of trade of second day following General meeting.
More »
Arabian Cement Co ACC
01 Oct 2017
33.60
-0.24
More News of ACC
ACC distributes exceptional dividends using Retained Earnings of 2017 (TASI)
- 25 Sep 2017
ACC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
- 13 Aug 2017
ACC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 19 Apr 2017
ACC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI)
- 20 Feb 2017
ACC's new BOD member (TASI)
- 30 Aug 2016
ACC's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI)
- 18 Jul 2016
ACC distributes dividends for First Half 2016 (TASI)
- 18 Jul 2016
ACC announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 01 May 2016
ACC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI)
- 19 Apr 2016
ACC holds its AGM on April 28, 2016 (TASI)
- 07 Apr 2016
» More News
Latest Company News
MALATH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 01 Oct 2017
TAIBA distributes dividends for Third Quarter of 2017 (TASI)
- 28 Sep 2017
JAZADCO recommends name change (TASI)
- 27 Sep 2017
EMAAR announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 26 Sep 2017
ALBILAD distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
- 26 Sep 2017
MEDGULF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
- 25 Sep 2017
SVCP distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
- 25 Sep 2017
SVCP announces results of General meeting (TASI)
- 25 Sep 2017
ACC distributes exceptional dividends using Retained Earnings of 2017 (TASI)
- 25 Sep 2017
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
- 25 Sep 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
18 Oct
Saudi Fisheries Co.
View All »
Latest Sector News
TADAWUL announces listing of Zahrat Al Waha Co effective September 17, 2017 (TASI)
- 14 Sep 2017
Tadawul lists L'Azurde for Jewelry as of June 29, 2016 (TASI)
- 28 Jun 2016
Tadawul lists shares of Al Yamama Steel Industries Co. effective May 22, 2016 (TASI)
- 19 May 2016
» More News
