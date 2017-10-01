P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AOTHAIM distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 25 Sep 2017
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company distributes SAR 2 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of end of trade of October 2, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on October 18, 2017.
Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company AOTHAIM    01 Oct 2017      122.01     -0.59
More News of AOTHAIM
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
AOTHAIM announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Apr 2017
AOTHAIM holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) - 26 Mar 2017
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 22 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for AOTHAIM (TASI) - 20 Oct 2016
AOTHAIM's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
AOTHAIM announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 28 Mar 2016
AOTHAIM holds a General meeting on March 27, 2016 (TASI) - 01 Mar 2016
AOTHAIM distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 23 Feb 2016
AOTHAIM's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
