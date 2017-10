EPCCO announces resignation of Chairman (TASI) Date: 20 Sep 2017 Eastern Province Cement Co. accepted resignation of Chairman Amir Turkey Bin Muhammad Bin Fahd Bin Abdul Aziz Aal Saoud who was appointed as a Counsellor at the Royal Court. Deputy Chairman Dr. Abdul Mohsen Bin Saad Al Ruweishad was assigned duties of Chairman effective September 20, 2017.