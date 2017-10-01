P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SFICO holds a General meeting on October 18, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 18 Sep 2017
Saudi Fisheries Co. holds a General meeting on October 18, 2017 to elect Board Members for next 3-year round commencing October 25, 2017 till October 24, 2020.
More » Saudi Fisheries Co. SFICO    01 Oct 2017      31.76     0.60
More News of SFICO
SFICO holds a General meeting on October 18, 2017 (TASI) - 18 Sep 2017
SFICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Jun 2017
SFICO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 20 Apr 2017
SFICO holds an Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (TASI) - 21 Mar 2017
Resignation of SFICO's CEO and appointing his replacement (TASI) - 04 Jan 2016
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for SFICO (TASI) - 18 Nov 2014
SFICO announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 22 Sep 2014
SFICO holds its AGM on September 21, 2014 (TASI) - 27 Aug 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for SFICO (TASI) - 29 Apr 2014
Results for the First Half 2013 for SFICO (TASI) - 01 Aug 2013
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
