Saudi German Hosptl announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 14 Sep 2017
Middle East Healthcare Co announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on September 13, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce number of Board Members from 9 to 7. Clause (17) of the Company Statute was amended accordingly. Shareholders also elected Board Members for next 3-year round.
More News of Saudi German Hosptl
Saudi German Hosptl announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 14 Sep 2017
Saudi German Hsptl distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 05 Mar 2017
Saudi German Hosptl announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 08 Feb 2017
Saudi German Hosptl holds an Extraordinary General meeting on February 7, 2017 (TASI) - 12 Jan 2017
Saudi German Hosptl's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 24 Jul 2016
Saudi German Hosptl's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 30 Jun 2016
Saudi German Hospital holds a General meeting on June 29, 2016 (TASI) - 07 Jun 2016
Saudi German Hosptl distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 20 Apr 2016
