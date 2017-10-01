P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
ALANDALUS announces resignation of CEO (TASI)
Date: 14 Sep 2017
Alandalus Property Co accepted resignation of Chief Executive Officer Eng. Ayman Bin Muhammad Al Medeifar effective September 14, 2017 for personal reasons. Mr. Hothal Bin Saad Al Oteibi was assigned duties of Chief Executive Officer until further notice.
Alandalus Property Co ALANDALUS    01 Oct 2017      20.97     0.08
