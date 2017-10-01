MEDGULF holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 22, 2017 (TASI) Date: 13 Sep 2017 The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 22, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss reducing capital by 60% from SAR 1 Billion to SAR 400 Mill through reducing 6 shares for each 10 shares. Said action is requested to conform to the new Corporate Law and cover accumulated losses. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.