P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MEDGULF holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 22, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 13 Sep 2017
The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 22, 2017. Shareholders shall discuss reducing capital by 60% from SAR 1 Billion to SAR 400 Mill through reducing 6 shares for each 10 shares. Said action is requested to conform to the new Corporate Law and cover accumulated losses. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » The Mediterranean & Gulf Insurance & Reinsurance Co MEDGULF    01 Oct 2017      33.06     -0.39
Advertisement
More News of MEDGULF
MEDGULF announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 25 Sep 2017
MEDGULF holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 22, 2017 (TASI) - 13 Sep 2017
MEDGULF appoints a CEO (TASI) - 31 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for MEDGULF (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
MEDGULF announces resignation of a Board Member and appointment of a replacement (TASI) - 25 Nov 2014
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for MEDGULF (TASI) - 05 Nov 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for MEDGULF (TASI) - 24 Apr 2014
Results for the First Half 2013 for MEDGULF (TASI) - 28 Jul 2013
MEDGULF's AGM and EGM resolutions (TASI) - 03 Jun 2013
MEDGULF calls for a General Meeting on June 2, 2013 (TASI) - 08 May 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center