Company News
AlkhaleejTrng opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI)
Date: 12 Sep 2017
Alkhaleej Training and Education Company opened nomination for next round of Board of Directors commencing February 12, 2018 till February 11, 2021. Applications are accepted for a month commenced September 12, 2017.
More » Alkhaleej Training and Education Company AlkhaleejTrng    01 Oct 2017      20.80     -0.32
