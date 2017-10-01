P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

EMAAR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2017 (TASI)
Date: 22 Aug 2017
Emaar The Economic City holds a General meeting on September 25, 2017 to discuss selecting Board Members for next 3-year round commencing September 26, 2017 till September 25, 2020.
More » Emaar The Economic City EMAAR    01 Oct 2017      14.22     -0.18
More News of EMAAR
EMAAR announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 26 Sep 2017
EMAAR holds a General meeting on September 25, 2017 (TASI) - 22 Aug 2017
EMAAR announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 25 Apr 2017
EMAAR's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for EMAAR (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
EMAAR's agreement to extend loan payment with MoF (TASI) - 17 Sep 2015
EMA AR secures a SAR 1.250 Billion finance (TASI) - 03 Jun 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for EMAAR (TASI) - 07 May 2015
Results for Fiscal Year 2014 for EMAAR (TASI) - 04 Mar 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for EMAAR (TASI) - 24 Nov 2014
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
18 Oct Saudi Fisheries Co.
