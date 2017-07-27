P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
EtihadEtisalat distributes dividends for Second Quarter 2017 (TASI)
Date: 26 Jul 2017
Etihad Etisalat Co distributes SAR 1 cash dividends per share for Second Quarter of 2017. Distribution is scheduled on August 20, 2017.
Etihad Etisalat Co EtihadEtisalat    27 Jul 2017      18.18     -0.07
More News of EtihadEtisalat
EtihadEtisalat distributes dividends for Second Quarter 2017 (TASI) - 26 Jul 2017
EtihadEtisalat signs a SAR 2 Billion facility agreement (TASI) - 20 Dec 2016
EEC holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2016 (TASI) - 23 Mar 2016
EEC announces Board changes (TASI) - 17 Mar 2016
EEC's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 01 Feb 2016
EEC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 24 Nov 2015
EEC's new BOD Chairman and MD (TASI) - 24 Nov 2015
EEC holds a General meeting on November 23, 2015 (TASI) - 29 Oct 2015
EEC announces clarification with regards to conflict with ZAINKSA (TASI) - 25 Oct 2015
Results for the 9 month period 2015 for EEC (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
