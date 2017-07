SHARQIYA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 23 Jul 2017 Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 20, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round:

Zeyad Bin Ahmad Al Rahma

Muhammad Bin Ahmad Al Rahma

Adel Bin Ahmad Al Ghamedi

Ahmad Bin Nasser Al Zaraa

Khaled Bin Abdul Hamid Aal Shehab