SABB distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 20 Jul 2017
Saudi British Bank distributes SAR 0.71 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2017. Distribution if scheduled to commence August 17, 2017.
Saudi British Bank SABB    20 Jul 2017      27.07     0.28
More News of SABB
SABB distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 20 Jul 2017
SABB announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 26 Apr 2017
SABB distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI) - 28 Dec 2016
SABB announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 18 Dec 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for SABB (TASI) - 13 Oct 2016
SABB opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 01 Sep 2016
SABB distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 07 Aug 2016
SABB's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 19 Jul 2016
Resignation of SABB's BOD member (TASI) - 09 May 2016
SABB's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 12 Apr 2016
