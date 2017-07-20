Jouf Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 18 Jul 2017 Al Jouf Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 17, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and increased capital by 10% from SAR 1.3 Billion to SAR 1.430 Billion through granting 1 bonus share for each 10 shares. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing August 6, 2017 till August 5, 2010 as follows:

Ashri Saad Al Ashri

Saad Sanitan Hudeib

Muhammad Saeed Atteyya

Abdul Ellah Muhammad Kaeky

Abdul Aziz Abdul Ellah Kaeky

Faisal Hamza Al Kholy

Ibrahim Mazen Khasheqji