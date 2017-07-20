P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
Jouf Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 18 Jul 2017
Al Jouf Cement Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 17, 2017. Shareholders approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law and increased capital by 10% from SAR 1.3 Billion to SAR 1.430 Billion through granting 1 bonus share for each 10 shares. Clauses (7) and (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders elected Board Members for next 3-year round commencing August 6, 2017 till August 5, 2010 as follows:
Ashri Saad Al Ashri
Saad Sanitan Hudeib
Muhammad Saeed Atteyya
Abdul Ellah Muhammad Kaeky
Abdul Aziz Abdul Ellah Kaeky
Faisal Hamza Al Kholy
Ibrahim Mazen Khasheqji
More » Al Jouf Cement Company Jouf Cement    20 Jul 2017      7.53     -0.14
Advertisement
More News of Jouf Cement
Jouf Cement announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 18 Jul 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 31 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Jouf Cement's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
Jouf Cement obtains a SAR 350 Mill fund (TASI) - 15 Dec 2015
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
Jouf Cement announces clarification with regard to alternative energy project (TASI) - 01 Oct 2015
Jouf Cement sign a SAR 32.6 Mill agreement (TASI) - 09 Sep 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 12 May 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for Jouf Cement (TASI) - 05 Nov 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center