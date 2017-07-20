P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALHOKAIR announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 17 Jul 2017
Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company announced results of General meeting held on July 16, 2017. Shareholders elected Board Members for next round ending June 30, 2020 as follows:
Dr. Abdul Meguid Abdul Aziz Al Hokair
Mr. Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khodeiri
Dr. Faisal Hamad Al Suqair
Mr. Ajlan Abdul Rahman Al Ajlan
Mr. Bandar Soliman Al Ghofeiss
Mr. Abdul Rahman Rashed Al Rashed 
Mr. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Muhamadi
Mr. Sultan Fawwaz Al Hokair
Mr. Faisal Abdullah Al Jedeaie

