ALHOKAIR announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 Jul 2017 Fawaz Abdulaziz AlHokair Company announced results of General meeting held on July 16, 2017. Shareholders elected Board Members for next round ending June 30, 2020 as follows:

Dr. Abdul Meguid Abdul Aziz Al Hokair

Mr. Ammar Abdul Wahed Al Khodeiri

Dr. Faisal Hamad Al Suqair

Mr. Ajlan Abdul Rahman Al Ajlan

Mr. Bandar Soliman Al Ghofeiss

Mr. Abdul Rahman Rashed Al Rashed

Mr. Omar Abdul Aziz Al Muhamadi

Mr. Sultan Fawwaz Al Hokair

Mr. Faisal Abdullah Al Jedeaie



