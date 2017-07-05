P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
YCC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 02 Jul 2017
Yanbu Cement Co. distributes SAR 0.75 cash dividends for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of second trading day following August 15, 2017./
More » Yanbu Cement Co. YCC    05 Jul 2017      32.01     -0.19
Advertisement
More News of YCC
YCC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 02 Jul 2017
YCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 01 May 2017
YCC distributes dividends for Second Half of 2016 (TASI) - 06 Feb 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for YCC (TASI) - 25 Jul 2016
YCC distributes dividends for first half of 2016 (KSE) - 23 Jun 2016
YCC's results of 1st quarter 2016 (TASI) - 21 Apr 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for YCC (TASI) - 06 Apr 2016
YCC announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 04 Apr 2016
YCC holds its AGM on April 3, 2016 (TASI) - 14 Feb 2016
YCC distributes dividends for second half of 2015 (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center