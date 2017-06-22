P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

RIBL distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 21 Jun 2017
Riyad Bank distributes SAR 0.35 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of July 4, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on July 16, 2017.
More » Riyad Bank RIBL    22 Jun 2017      10.94     0.29
More News of RIBL
RIBL distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI) - 21 Jun 2017
RIBL appoints a CEO (TASI) - 29 Mar 2017
RIBL holds an Extraordinary General meeting on March 27, 2017 (TASI) - 01 Mar 2017
RIBL distributes dividends for Second Half 2016 (TASI) - 05 Jan 2017
RIBL announces results of General meeting (TASI) - 25 Oct 2016
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for RIBL (TASI) - 11 Oct 2016
RIBL holds a General meeting on October 24, 2016 (TASI) - 29 Sep 2016
RIBL announces retirement of CEO and assignment of a new one (TASI) - 19 Sep 2016
RIBL opens nomination for Board of Directors (TASI) - 07 Aug 2016
RIBL distributes the dividends of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 18 Jul 2016
» More News
