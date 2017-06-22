P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
SABIC distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 21 Jun 2017
Saudi Basic Industries Corp distributes SAR 2 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of July 30, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on August 17, 2017.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp SABIC    22 Jun 2017      102.33     -1.73
