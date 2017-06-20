P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

NCB distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 15 Jun 2017
National Commercial Bank distributes SAR 1.10 dividends for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of June 20, 2017. Distribution is scheduled on July 6, 2017.
More » National Commercial Bank NCB    20 Jun 2017      45.85     -0.66
