Company News
WAFA Insurance announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 15 Jun 2017
Saudi Indian Company for Co-operative Insurance announced results of General meeting held on June 14, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 40.49% from SAR 205 Mill to SAR 122 Mill at 1.215 share for each 3 shares with the purpose of writing off Accumulated Losses. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Saudi Indian Company for Co- operative Insurance WAFA Insurance    20 Jun 2017      20.75     0.09
