SagrInsurance announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 14 Jun 2017 Al Sagr Co-operative Insurance Co announced results of General meeting held on June 13, 2017. Shareholders elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing June 16, 2017 till June 15, 2020:

Mr. Fahed Abdul Rahman Al Turkey

Mr. Amgad Muhammad Youssri Mahmoud Al Duweik

Mr. Abdullah Gomaah Maged Al Serri

Mr. Muhammad Sami Rouhi Hafez Al Shukhsheir

Mr. Salman Muhammad Hassan Abdullah Al Geshy

Mr. Bassam Ahmad Nasser Al Banaali

Mr. Tarek Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Bassam

Mr. Mahmoud Muhammad Nashar

Mr. Muhammad Abdul Aziz Al Naeem