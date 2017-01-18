P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 05 Jun 2017
Saudi Cable Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on June 4, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 46.83% from SAR 760 Mill to SAR 404,114,000 with the purpose of writing off Accumulated Losses. Clause (7) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Saudi Cable Company SCC    18 Jan 2017      5.75     -0.08
Advertisement
More News of SCC
SCC announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 05 Jun 2017
SCACO announces latest developments of financial restructure (TASI) - 08 Oct 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for SCACO (TASI) - 20 Nov 2014
Results of the 3 Months 2014 for SCACO (TASI) - 29 Apr 2014
SCACO's new BOD member (TASI) - 18 Sep 2013
Results for the First Half 2013 for SCACO (TASI) - 30 Jul 2013
SCACO recommends increasing the capital (TASI) - 01 May 2013
Results of the 3 Months 2013 for SCACO (TASI) - 23 Apr 2013
SCACO announces resignation of President and assignment of another (TASI) - 23 Jan 2013
Resignation of SCACO's BOD member (TASI) - 22 Jan 2013
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center