SHAKER announces resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (TASI) Date: 01 Jun 2017 Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker accepted resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jameel Abdullah Al Melhem effective July 25, 2017 for personal reasons. Regional Manager, Mr. Hakam Moustafa Abou Risha was assigned duties of Chief Executive Officer effective July 26, 2017 till further notice.