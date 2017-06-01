P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
SHAKER announces resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (TASI)
Date: 01 Jun 2017
Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker accepted resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Jameel Abdullah Al Melhem effective July 25, 2017 for personal reasons. Regional Manager, Mr. Hakam Moustafa Abou Risha was assigned duties of Chief Executive Officer effective July 26, 2017 till further notice.
More » Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker SHAKER    01 Jun 2017      13.20     -0.19
Advertisement
More News of SHAKER
SHAKER announces resignation of Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (TASI) - 01 Jun 2017
SHAKER distributes dividends for Nine Months ended 30/9/2016 (TASI) - 17 Oct 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for SHAKER (TASI) - 28 Jul 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for SHAKER (TASI) - 28 Jan 2016
SHAKER signs a SAR 48.5 Mill contract to supply air-conditioning systems (TASI) - 03 Dec 2015
SHAKER extends partnership with LG Electronics (TASI) - 17 Sep 2015
SHAKER moves to its new headquarter (TASI) - 14 Sep 2015
Results of the First Half 2015 for SHAKER (TASI) - 13 Aug 2015
SHAKER announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 24 May 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for SHAKER (TASI) - 19 May 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center