TADAWUL delists WeqayaTakaful shares (TASI)
Date: 31 May 2017
The Financial Market Authority (TADAWUL) announced that shares of Weqaya Takaful Insurance and Reinsurance Company has been delisted from the market effective May 30, 2017.
More » Weqaya Takaful insurance and reinsurance company WeqayaTakaful    08 Sep 2016      19.39     0.00
More News of WeqayaTakaful
TADAWUL delists WeqayaTakaful shares (TASI) - 31 May 2017
BOD of WeqayaTakaful re-consider resignation (TASI) - 12 Jun 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for WeqayaTakaful (TASI) - 11 Apr 2016
WeqayaTakaful's accumulative losses of 2015 is 149% of the paid up capital (TASI) - 11 Apr 2016
Resignation of WeqayaTakaful's BOD member (TASI) - 21 Oct 2015
WeqayaTakaful's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 09 Sep 2015
WeqayaTakaful holds its AGM on September 8, 2015 (TASI) - 01 Sep 2015
WeqayaTakaful will not hold its AGM (TASI) - 31 Aug 2015
WeqayaTakaful announces resignation of a Board Member (TASI) - 12 Jan 2015
WeqayaTakaful holds an Extraordinary General meeting on December 30, 2014 (TASI) - 04 Dec 2014
More News
