NGCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 29 May 2017
National Gypsum Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 28, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 50 Halalas cash dividends per share and amended the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » National Gypsum Company NGCO    30 May 2017      12.30     -0.12
More News of NGCO
NGCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 29 May 2017
NGCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 14 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for NGCO (TASI) - 19 Jul 2016
NGCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 11 Apr 2016
NGCO holds its AGM on April 10, 2016 (TASI) - 09 Mar 2016
NGCO distributes the dividends of financial year 2015 (TASI) - 23 Feb 2016
NGCO's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
Results for the nine-month period 2015 for NGCO (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
Results for the First Half 2015 for NGCO (TASI) - 28 Jul 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for NGCO (TASI) - 30 Apr 2015
» More News
