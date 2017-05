SADAFCO announces results of General meeting (TASI)

Saudi Dairy & Foodstuff Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 24, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 4 cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing April 1, 2018 till March 31, 2021:

Mr. Saeed Ahmad Saeed Basamah

Mr. Faisal Hamad Mubarak Al Ayyar

Sheikh Hamad Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah

Mr. Ahmad Muhammad Hamed Al Marzougi

Mr. Mussaed Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Nassar

Mr. Soliman Saoud Jarallah Al Jarallah

Mr. Abdullah Yaacoub Bishara