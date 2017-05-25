MAADANIYAH announces results of General meeting (TASI) Date: 25 May 2017 National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 24, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing May 25, 2017 till May 24, 2020:

Mutlaq Bin Hamad Al Mereished

Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Aboudi

Shaker Bin Nafel Al Oteibi

Rayyan Bin Wadhah Tarabzouni

Omar Bin Muhammad Najjar

Talal Bin Abdul Karim Al Nafea

