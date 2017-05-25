P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MAADANIYAH announces results of General meeting (TASI)
Date: 25 May 2017
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. announced results of General meeting held on May 24, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share and elected the following Board Members for next 3-year round commencing May 25, 2017 till May 24, 2020:
Mutlaq Bin Hamad Al Mereished
Abdul Aziz Bin Saleh Al Aboudi
Shaker Bin Nafel Al Oteibi
Rayyan Bin Wadhah Tarabzouni
Omar Bin Muhammad Najjar
Talal Bin Abdul Karim Al Nafea
More » National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. MAADANIYAH    25 May 2017      21.23     -0.71
