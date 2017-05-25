P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ZOUJAJ distributes dividends for First Half of 2017 (TASI)
Date: 25 May 2017
The National Co. for Glass Industries distributes SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for First Half of 2017 over registered shareholders as of July 2, 2017.
More » The National Co. for Glass Industries ZOUJAJ    25 May 2017      19.65     0.15
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
