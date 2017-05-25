P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MEPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 24 May 2017
Middle East Paper Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 23, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of 75 Halalas cash dividends per share for financial year 2016.
More » Middle East Paper Company MEPCO    25 May 2017      15.88     -0.12
Advertisement
More News of MEPCO
MEPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 24 May 2017
MEPCO distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 15 Mar 2017
MEPCO appoints a CEO (TASI) - 16 Nov 2016
MEPCO announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 13 Nov 2016
MEPCO's AGM resolutions (TASI) - 27 Jun 2016
MEPCO holds a General meeting on June 26, 2016 (TASI) - 01 Jun 2016
MEPCO distributes dividends for financial year 2015 (TASI) - 08 May 2016
MEPCO's financial results of 2015 (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
MEPCO signs insurance facilities agreement at SAR 115 Mill (TASI) - 02 Dec 2015
MEPCO renews SAR 100 Mill insurance facilities agreement (TASI) - 18 Oct 2015
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center