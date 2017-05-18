P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Company News
GulfUnion announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 21 May 2017
Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 18, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 31.82% approx. from SAR 220 Mill to SAR 150 Mill with the purpose of writing-off Accumulated Losses. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.  
More » Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company GulfUnion    18 May 2017      12.28     -0.01
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
