GulfUnion announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 21 May 2017 Gulf Union Cooperative Insurance Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 18, 2017. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by 31.82% approx. from SAR 220 Mill to SAR 150 Mill with the purpose of writing-off Accumulated Losses. Clause (8) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.