ASTRA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) Date: 17 May 2017 Astra Industrial Group announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 16, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of May 18, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.