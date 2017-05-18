P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Historical Price Quotes

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Major Shareholders

Skip Navigation LinksHomeSaudi HomeSearch Company NewsCompany News
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ASTRA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI)
Date: 17 May 2017
Astra Industrial Group announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on May 16, 2017. Shareholders approved the distribution of SAR 0.50 cash dividends per share for financial year 2016 over registered shareholders as of May 18, 2017. Shareholders also approved to amend the Company Statute to conform to the new Corporate Law.
More » Astra Industrial Group ASTRA    18 May 2017      16.33     -0.06
Advertisement
More News of ASTRA
ASTRA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (TASI) - 17 May 2017
ASTRA distributes dividends for financial year 2016 (TASI) - 19 Mar 2017
Results for the Nine Months 2016 for ASTRA (TASI) - 20 Oct 2016
ASTRA's results of 1st half 2016 (TASI) - 01 Aug 2016
Results for the Year 2015 for ASTRA (TASI) - 25 Jan 2016
Results for the 9 months of 2015 for ASTRA (TASI) - 20 Oct 2015
Results of the 3 Months 2015 for ASTRA (TASI) - 12 May 2015
ASTRA distributes dividends for financial year 2014 (TASI) - 10 Mar 2015
ASTRA is to increase its capital (TASI) - 10 Mar 2015
Results of the Nine Months 2014 for ASTRA (TASI) - 05 Nov 2014
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Advertisement
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2017 Orient Consulting Center